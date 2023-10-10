ISU Deputy DG Emmanuel Katabazi warns against student strikes

The Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization Lt Col Emmanuel Katabazi has warned students who resort to strikes to express dissatisfaction in their schools. He says the strikes don’t only damage school infrastructure but they also soil the reputation of the school and those who organize them. Katabazi was speaking to members of the Uganda National Students Association during their 35th Council at Nyaruhanga High School in Rubanda.