ISO cites lack of compliance, investigative equipment for human rights violations

The internal security organisation (ISO) says the lack of compliance and proper investigative equipment to enable the collection of evidence from suspects has partly cast them in a bad light where they are sometimes blamed for violating human rights. According to the director for legal affairs, Churchill Tutayomba, suspects sometimes conceal what would be evidence used by the prosecution and this leads to them spending longer than they should in custody. He spoke at a training session on human rights in Entebbe, Wakiso district.