Isingiro pilgrims get stranded near Katonga bridge

At least 75 pilgrims from Kakoma parish in Isingiro district have been left stranded in Kalungu following the collapse of a section Kampala Masaka highway around Katonga. The pilgrims, who pitched camp at Lukaya, the previous night were heading toward Namugongo, but had hoped to pass through Katonga, only to find works to restore this section of the road still ongoing. With no intention of making their way to the alternative route offered by UNRA, the pilgrims now want the authority to restore Katonga bridge in the shortest time possible, to enable them continue with their journey.