Is the FDC party on the brink of another split?

A section of political analysts say that current bickering with the Forum for Democratic Change party are healthy for any political organization, but they say it is important how these issues are resolved. Speaking to NTV Dr. Daniel Ruhweza a Makerere University law lecturer and political analyst says it is time to test the FDC party leadership on their ability to unify the polarized members. This follows yesterday's charged meeting called by paty spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, in which he took a swipe at party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Secretary General Nandala Mafabi.