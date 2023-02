IRCU urges united effort against promotion of LGBTQ agenda

The inter-religious council of Uganda has called for a concerted effort from all Ugandans to fight the increasing promotion of homosexuality and the LGBTQ agenda in the country. They have noted that while other people's cultures are respected, it is important that Ugandans uphold the sanctity of the family within the cherished value system. The press conference was held at the IRCU headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.