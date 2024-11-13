IOM gives Uganda personal protective equipment to fight Monkey pox

The International Organization for Migration has supported Uganda's efforts in combating the Monkeypox virus by providing health Personal Protective Equipment to the Ministry of Health, as cases of Monkeypox in the country have risen to 443 reported cases and one confirmed death across 37 districts. With Uganda hosting Africa's largest refugee population, the Ministry of Health and the International Organization for Migration are particularly concerned about the potential spread of the virus within the vulnerable communities.