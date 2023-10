Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Leader Inaugurated

The Umukhuka who is the leader of the Inzu ya Masaba Jude Mike Mudoma has been handed the instruments of power at his inauguration happening at Mutoto grounds in Mbale city. comes close to three years since the demise of the former cultural leader Bob Mushikori. The institution had been caught up in leadership wrangles, hence the delay to install a cultural leader. The vice president Jessica Alupo is in attendance.