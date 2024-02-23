Investigations over the death of 6 Lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park underway

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has sent a team of investigators on ground to investigate the cause of death of six lions in https://www.queenelizabethgamepark.com in Kanungu district

The carcasses of the lions were found last evening at Ishasha sector with most of their body parts missing. Eight Vultures were also found at the scene which points to the possible poisoning of the lions by unknown people

UWA says that a team of investigators is currently collaborating with police in Kanungu district to handle the matter

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has since condemned the illegal killing of wildlife saying that it does not only impact negatively on tourism as a country , but also affect the revenue generation which supports conservation and community work in the protected areas

The Authority has however assured the public that it shall continue to strengthen the protection of lions and other wildlife in Uganda and will pursue this matter to its logical conclusion