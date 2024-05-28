International community tasked to support refugees

The United Nations World Food Programme regional Director for Eastern Africa Michael Dunford is calling on the international community to increase support to the government of Uganda for refugee response. He made the call during a visit to Kiryandongo refugee settlement, which is experiencing an influx of refugees from Sudan. Since the onset of the conflict in April 2023, a total of over 33,000 refugees from Sudan have been received in Uganda, with a total of over 20,000 individuals seeking asylum, since January 2024.