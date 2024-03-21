Internal Affairs Ministry has been allocated UGX 1.4 trillion for FY 2024/25

The Ministry of Internal Affairs says that budget cuts by over 400 billion shillings for the next financial year will affect its operations. Uganda Police and the prison service among other entities fall under this ministry. The Police told parliament's defense committee that non-tax revenue collections from the express penalty scheme for traffic offenders will be lost to the Joint Stock Company Global Security supplying the government with new number plates as this will pay for their services. They were defending their ministerial policy statement.