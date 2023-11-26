Intern doctors threaten strike over unpaid allowances

The Federation of Uganda Medical Intern Doctors has tasked the government to explain why they are paid one million shillings instead of their allowances of 2.8 million shillings per month. The intern doctors have issued a four-day ultimatum to be paid all their allowance arrears or resort to industrial action. Furthermore, they have issued a one-month ultimatum for the government to finalize the drafting of their policy, in which they seek to be consulted before approval.