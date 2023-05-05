Inter-party women’s platform condemns mistreatment of female MPs

The Inter-Party Women Platform has added its voice to those condemning the police's handling of women members of parliament when blocking their events. The women, drawn from nine political parties, emphasised the need for the promotion of a culture of tolerance and respect in the country’s politics. Beyond condemnation, the platform is seeking an engagement with the Justice and Constitutional affairs minister and the Inspector General of Police on this matter.