Inter ministerial committee considers Hoima stadium for AFCON

The Inter-ministerial committee for the 2027 African Cup of Nations - AFCON preparations has conducted an inspection of the proposed stadium in Hoima City and Kabalega International Airport. The delegation which was led by the General Secre tary National Council of Sports, Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel has inspected the site donated by the Family of the late Dr. Rujumba totaling to 10 acres of land in Mparo Cell and another 10 acres of land that was acquired by FUFA in the same area as an extension to the donated piece of land.