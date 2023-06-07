Institutions have up to November to have courses reviewed - NCHE

The National Council of Higher Education has set a deadline of 30th November 2023 for institutions of higher learning to submit relevant documents pertaining to their diverse courses and programs for review. Prof. Mary Okwakol emphasized that institutions failing to meet this deadline should refrain from admitting new students. However, she reassured that learners currently enrolled in various programs will still receive valid degrees and diplomas during the period leading up to November.