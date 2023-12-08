Insights into why criminal investigations collapse

In the concluding segment of our series, "Kampala's Homicide Files," we delve into the obstacles confronting the Uganda Police in the investigation of criminal cases. These challenges encompass both internal structural issues within the police force and external factors, including the proficiency of Resident State Attorneys. GILLIAN NANTUME engaged in discussions with two retired police officers to gain insights into the difficulties encountered by the investigative branch of the police.