Inside the Anti-Homosexuality Bill passed by parliament

Last evening, after a gruelling six-hour session, Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which provides for very stringent penalties and jail sentences for various offences with the harshest being the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality. The quick passing of the bill was made possible following the suspension of some procedural rules. Government ministers have thrown their full support behind the bill despite earlier scepticism of some of the lawmakers. Jackson Onyango reports.