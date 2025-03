Improved access to water brings relief to school girls in Ibanda

For years, Immaculate Kenema, a 14-year-old girl at Kwerebera Primary School in Ibanda, says she has been forced to miss class in order to collect water for domestic purposes. The problem worsened for many of her classmates during the onset of their menstrual periods, as they sought water to maintain proper hygiene. However, as our reporter has found, things are changing for the better.