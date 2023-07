Implications of killing an endangered national symbol

Police in Lwengo district are searching for individuals who are suspected of poisoning 11 Crested Cranes. Crested Cranes are revered birds that live in the wild mainly in swamps.The birds were on Tuesday found dead in Lwengo District. Authorities suspect that local rice and maize farmers could be behind the killing of the national treasure that features on Uganda's flag and the Court of Arms.