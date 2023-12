Immigration concerned as 40,000 passports lie uncollected

While the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs is working to increase the production of passports, it is concerned about the large number of uncollected booklets. With a production capacity of 30,000, the ministry is currently producing only 12,000, and over 40,000 remain uncollected. NTV's BENJAMIN JUMBE spoke to the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Simon Peter Mundeyi.