IGP Ochola hands over to Deputy, who will act until new appointment

Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has handed over office to his deputy, Major General Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, following the end of his six-year term. IGP Ochola assumed office in 2018 after General Kale Kaihura. According to Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, Deputy IGP Katsigazi will act in the role until the new IGP is appointed.