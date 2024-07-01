IGP Abbas Byakagaba announces major police reshuffle

By Daniel Kibet More by this Author

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abas Byakagaba has made significant changes within the Uganda Police Force just one month into his tenure, marking his first major reshuffle since assuming office.

In a notice dated June 30, 2024, reviewed by NTV, IGP Byakagaba informed the Deputy Inspector General of Police and all Police Directors about the appointments and transfers affecting over one hundred gazetted police officers, effective immediately.

The reshuffle primarily affects officers below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP). Among the notable changes, Senior Commissioner of Police Fred Enanga, who has served as police spokesperson since 2019, has been reassigned to the Directorate of Interpol as Deputy Director. Kituma Rusoke, previously the Rwizi Regional Police Commander, succeeds Enanga as the new police spokesperson.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Stephen Tanui has been transferred to the Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services as Deputy Director, with Richard Ecega appointed as his successor.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bob Kagarura has been appointed to lead the Organised Crime Special Investigations Division at CID headquarters, while Commissioner of Police Patrick Lawot transitions to Acting Deputy Director of Counter Terrorism Police from his previous role in the Tourism Police Unit.

Other changes include Mastura Kugonza's appointment as the new Commandant of Tourism Police and Commissioner of Police Sulaiman Kirungi's transfer from the Police's Welfare Department to the Marines Department as Commandant.

In a strategic move, Commissioner of Police Agaptus Echotu will now head the Anti Stock Theft Unit, underscoring the importance of combatting rural crime. Umar Mutuya has been appointed as the new Head of Administration and Training, succeeding Derrick Nasawali, who now assumes the role of Head of Ballistics.

Doreen Namugozi, formerly in Administration and Training, has been appointed as the Head of Human Resource Management, reflecting the force's commitment to effective personnel management.

Furthermore, regional police commanders have been reassigned to new stations as part of the reshuffle, aimed at optimizing operational effectiveness across various regions.

IGP Byakagaba also appointed fourteen police officers who completed courses at the National Leadership Institute to various positions, with ten of them deployed as District Police Commanders, emphasizing leadership development within the force.

The reshuffle is expected to enhance the Uganda Police Force's operational capabilities and streamline leadership roles as it continues to uphold law and order across the country.