IGG warns public officials who refuse to declare wealth

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya has warned that there will be serious repercussions for political and appointed leaders who will not declare their wealth under the leadership code when the online portal opens on the first of March. Kamya says the leaders have a tendency of being lax and seek an extension which cannot be done under the law. As Edward Muhumuza reports over 24,000 specified leaders to have to declare their wealth twice a year.