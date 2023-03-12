IGG unveils probe into implicated cabinet members

The Inspector General of government Beti Namisango Kamya has written to vice president Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and all cabinet ministers cited in the iron sheet saga, to explain their stand on the diverted relief material. The IGG says she will leave no stone unturned until all government officials accused in this scandal are prosecuted. Kamya was today speaking as soon as she presided over a church service at the Uganda martyrs shrine Nakiyanja Namugongo.