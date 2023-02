IGG to investigate alleged theft of Karamoja Iron sheets

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said that reports on the alleged diversion of iron sheets meant to benefit vulnerable people in Karamoja sub-region are untrue. However, the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya says her office will investigate the matter regardless of the type of officers involved. The Prime minister's comment follows allegations about some top government officials benefiting from aid for the youth in Karamoja.