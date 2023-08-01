IGG threatens arrests in Mbarara over shoddy works

Deputy Inspector General of Government Patricia Achan Okiria has pitched a camp in the southwestern region to investigate the delayed completion of road works in Mbarara City, Ntungamo and Kabale municipality respectively. The construction of the road works funded by the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID project was contracted to Multiplex Limited a local roads construction company at the tune of 54 billion shillings has been delayed since May 2021 despite authorities extending the contract period several times. During an engagement with Mbarara city authorities, Achan vowed to arrest city council officials if the roads are not completed in the next month.