IGG reports Shs 7.9 Billion recovered, 43 convictions in Bi-Annual Report

The Inspector General of Government submitted her office's bi-annual performance reports for the period between January 2022 and June 2023 to the office of the Speaker of Parliament. With 7.9 billion shillings recovered in that period and 43 Convictions made, the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya said out-of-court settlements are responsible for the rise in lost fund recoveries from corrupt officials. Our Reporter Ali Mivule spoke to the IGG.