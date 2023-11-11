IGG receives complaints about service delivery

Amuria district residents have accused the Uganda police and Judiciary of being the most corrupt institutions in their district. The residents expressed their grievances during a public Baraza organized by the office of the Inspectorate of Government at Amuria town council. Presenting residents accused the police of extortion, sitting on their case files without presenting them to court and connivance by the judicial officers causing delays in some cases. The residents also tasked the IGG to investigate the State house education scheme.