IGG makes impromptu visit to national medical stores

Following an increase in complaints about shortages in medical supplies in various health facilities, the Inspectorate of government Beti Kamya has today made an impromptu visit to National Medical Stores, to find out why. In his defense, Moses Kamabare, the General manager of NMS says that Ugandans have failed to carry out preventive measures, which has put pressure on procurement for these diseases instead of serious illnesses. However, as JUMA KIRYA reports, Kamya says she will continue her impromptu visits to various government institutions to ensure better service delivery.