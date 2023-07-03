IGG launches probe into alleged massive corruption at Ministry of Energy

The inspectorate of government has launched a probe into alleged massive corruption at the ministry of Energy. The IGG's probe is based on a whistle blower's report about corruption, especially in the awarding of contracts in the Rural Electrification programme.The move came as IGG Beti Kamya made a spot check in the ministry today inquiring into accountability documents from permanent secretary Irene Bateebe. She was given up to the end of today to provide the documents.