IGG Kamya says she needs three more weeks for iron sheets probe

Inspector General of Government, Betty Olive Kamya says her office will require three more weeks to complete its investigations into the Office of the Prime Minister. The IGG instituted this investigation following the eruption of the Karamoja iron sheets scandal in which a number of government officials have been implicated. According to IGG Betty Kamya, her office's investigation needs to look into a number of issues including the procurement, storage and distribution of relief items among other things for the last two financial years.