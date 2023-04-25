IGG Kamya says she needs more time for iron sheets probe

The Inspector General of Government, Beti Olive Kamya, has given assurances that her office’s investigation into the Office of the Prime Minister will be concluded in three weeks. According to Kamya, the investigation into relief items dispatched to Karamoja sub-region over the past two financial years requires time and meticulous analysis. JOYCE NAKATO reports that in the meantime, the office is preparing to release the results of its investigation into the National Social Security Fund.