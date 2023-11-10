IGG Kamya orders Soroti CAO to handover Emyooga files

The Inspector General of Government, Oliver Beti Kamya, has ordered the Soroti district Chief Administrative Officer to surrender all Emyooga and procurement files to her office for scrutiny. While visiting the Teso region on Thursday, Kamya revealed that the government, through her office, has escalated efforts to combat corruption with spot checks on government agencies nationwide. Kamya highlights that the government loses up to ten trillion shillings every financial year to corruption and that her office has adopted new preventive measures to minimize the vice rather than addressing it directly.