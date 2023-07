IGG issues warrant for suspended UNBS Executive Director Ebiru

The Inspectorate of Government has issued an arrest warrant for David Livingstone Ebiru, the Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards who is currently on suspension. Ebiru failed to heed to summons to the Inspectorate on Friday. Investigations started after Ebiru confessed that he had bribed his board members with 100 million shillings to keep his contract.