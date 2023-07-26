IGG is investigating Ebiru over USh100m bribery claim

The suspended Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards Livingstone Ebiru has secured a police bond after being arrested by the Inspector General of government on charges of bribery. Ebiru was whisked by the IGG police detectives to the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala. However, he was not presented before the court because police are still investigating the allegations. He was returned to the IGG’s Office, where he was granted police bond until August 8 when he will reappear before the anti-Corruption Court.