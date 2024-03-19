IGG identifies systemic challenges in health sector

In a recent announcement, Deputy Inspector General of Government Anne Muhairwe has revealed key findings from spot checks conducted in four regional areas, shedding light on pressing issues within the health sector.

Highlighted challenges include negligence, absenteeism, understaffing, corruption, and solicitation of bribes from patients. These issues, alongside drug stockouts and conflicts of interest among health workers, have been attributed to deficiencies in supervision.

IGG Beti Kamya underscored the crucial role of relevant regulatory bodies in addressing these gaps to enhance service delivery. Furthermore, she defended the adoption of a new strategy focusing on combating corruption through boardroom sessions.



As the health sector grapples with these systemic challenges, efforts to bolster oversight and governance mechanisms are imperative to ensure the well-being of citizens and the integrity of healthcare services.



