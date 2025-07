IGG gives agriculture officials two-month ultimatum over stolen COVID funds

The Inspector General of Government has given two months to officials in the Ministry of Agriculture who have not yet refunded their share of the 9 billion shillings stolen during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, or face prosecution. Speaking to NTV, Beti Kamya said they have so far recovered six billion shillings out of the nine billion stolen by 15 officials. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Kamya.