IGG explains withdrawal of case against former UNBS boss Ebiru

The Inspectorate of Government has revealed that the lack of substantive evidence warranted the withdrawal of bribery charges against the former managing director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards David Livingstone Ebiru. However, Deputy Inspector General of Government Patricia Achan Okiria says the move does not take away their determination to end corruption and this has saved the taxpayer of much-needed money if the accused had been able to win the case.