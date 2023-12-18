IGG engages Obongi residents on performance of civil servants

A section of residents in Obongi District is calling for the IGG to intervene following delays in the implementation of local projects, including health facilities and roads, due to corruption. The call came during a meeting with the IGG in Obongi district, where a section of residents complained about shortfalls in the standard of service. Locals also decried the failure by the Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary to implement the Inspectorate of Government’s recommendation on corrupt officials in the district.