Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Notorious Kampala robbery suspect Sobi killed in land fight
  • 2 National Religious leaders take stand against political party wrangles
  • 3 National Gov’t finally deploys over 1000 teachers who have been on waiting list   
  • 4 National Ongwen transferred to Norway to serve his 25-year sentence
  • 5 National Court confirms 78 charges against former LRA leader Kwoyelo