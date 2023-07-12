IGG calls for more support to beat corruption

The Inspectorate of Government is planning to prioritise public sensitization as one way of combatting so that they can identify corruption cases on behalf of the Inspectorate of Government. Uganda loses ten trillion shillings each year due to corruption representing 23 percent of the national budget and about forty-four percent of the revenue collected locally is lost to corruption. The Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya, says Uganda is rated as one of the countries in Africa with a high percentage of corruption, according to the continental corruption perception index.