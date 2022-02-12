IGG arrests 4 over UGX 25m scandal

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has arrested two civil servants and two businessmen for allegedly swindling UGX 25m meant for provision of social services.

The suspects, including Mr Ronald Kawuma, the town clerk for Njeru Town Council in Buikwe District and Mr Paul William Kalule, the principal finance officer of Buikwe District Local Government, are accused of illegally transferring Shs25m to a company, Akamba Associates.

The two could not account for the transaction.

The IGG also arrested Mr Ivan Opolot, the Akamba Associates managing director, and businessman John Lubega.

“Mr Kawuma and Mr Kalule, while employed as town clerk and town treasurer, Buikwe Town Council respectively, without necessary verification, paid Akamba Associates LTD a commission of 20 percent on UGX 126,464,598 erroneously remitted on the Njeru Town Council Collection Account by the Ministry of Public Service as Local Service Tax allegedly collected by Akamba Associates where as not, knowing or having reason to believe that their action would cause loss to the Government of Uganda and indeed caused financial loss of UGCX 25,292,929 to the Government of Uganda,” the IG a statement reads.

“Mr John Lubega and Ivan Opolot, while operating under a company in the fashion and name of Akamba Associates, stole UGX 25,292,919, the property of the Government of Uganda,” the statement further reads.

Ms Ali Munira, the IG spokesperson, on Wednesday told Saturday Monitor that the four had appeared before Magistrate Joan Aciro of the Anti-Corruption Court on February 9, and pleaded not guilty.

They were granted a cash bail of UGX 3.5m each. They are set to appear in court again on February 14.