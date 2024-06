Igara County East MP probed over alleged fund misuse

The Member of Parliament for Igara County East has reported to Nateete Police Station to answer queries on alleged financial impropriety. The investigations into the misuse of funds between financial years 2011/2012 and 2022/2023 were carried out by the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Trade, and Industry. The money was meant for the compensation of cooperative societies that lost funds and property between 1979 and 2006.