IGAD urges member states to fulfill food security commitments

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development's food systems resilience program is urging member states to fulfill their commitments aimed at addressing food security in the region. In 2003, the heads of state signed the Maputo Declaration, in which member states agreed to allocate 10% of their budgets to agricultural support and growth. The declaration also included goals such as ending hunger by 2025, eradicating poverty through agriculture, and increasing resilience to climate shocks, among other objectives reported to the African Union.