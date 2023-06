IGAD states resolve to work to end refugee crisis

Member States of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and East African Community have adopted new resolutions that they hope will be key in decisively dealing with the refugee situation in the region. Closing the high level ministerial meeting in Kampala, first deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga urged the regions to end conflict, which is a major driver for refugees.