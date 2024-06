IGAD member states sign agreement to promote education

Uganda has signed a communique with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to improve education and provide employment opportunities for refugees and host communities in the 11 member states. The endorsement follows a Djibouti Declaration in 2017 where Uganda played a role for the well-being of refugees in the IGAD region. Peter Ogwang, the state minister for sports, revealed that Uganda is ready to support displaced people.