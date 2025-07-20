Ibanda District residents struggle amid chronic water shortages

Water is life, but for residents of Ibanda District in western Uganda, accessing this basic necessity remains a daily struggle. Despite Uganda’s population of over 45 million people, the district continues to grapple with chronic water shortages that affect communities across both urban and rural areas. From Ibanda Town to remote sub-counties like Keihangara and parishes such as Nsasi, families are forced to rely on unreliable public taps, distant dams, and seasonal rainwater harvesters. With leaders’ promises still unfulfilled and water bills arriving despite dry taps, residents express growing frustration, fear, and a deepening sense of neglect. We have more in this report.