I&M Bank Uganda injects Shs200m into Kabaka birthday run 2024

I&M Bank Uganda on Tuesday morning announced a financial injection of Shs200m towards the much-anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run 2024, slated for Sunday, April 7 in Kampala. The sponsorship agreement was solidified yesterday after the I&M Bank CEO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Buganda Kingdom business headquarters at Bulange, Mengo. The signing was witnessed by the Deputy Katikkiro and Minister of finance of Buganda, Owek.Robert Waggwa Nsibiwra and Owek. Remmy Kisakye, the CEO of Majestic Brands, the Buganda Kingdom’s business arm, also the official organisers of the run.