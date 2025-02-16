Hundreds take part in second Busoga cycling competition

The second edition of the Busoga Cycling Championship was held yesterday as cyclists competed to finish their races for a good cause. Cyclists from different chiefdoms gathered at the Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja City, for their finals. The MTN-sponsored event started from Bugembe, Busoga Kingdom Headquarters, with a target to inspire men and boys on the prevalence of teenage pregnancy in this subregion. At least 44 cyclists, including mountain bikers and ordinary bikers, took part and covered a total distance of 175 kilometers.