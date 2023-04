Hundreds participate in Kabaka birthday run to raise funds for HIV&AIDs fight

Proceeds from this year's Kabaka birthday run will go to the fight against the HIV pandemic. Addressing the crowd, the King of Buganda kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi urged the public to be aware of the presence of the disease and also protect themselves as well as take care of their compatriots who have the disease. Politicians who attended the run urged the government to step up in the fight against the disease.