Hundreds of FDC delegates convene in Lugogo for party leadership election

Hundreds of FDC delegates gathered at Patidar Samaj Sports Ground in Lugogo for their party's delegates conference, where they elected the new leadership of FDC. Party President Patrick Amuriat is seeking re-election for a second term in office. The delegates are affiliated with the Najjanankumbi faction of the party. Juma Kirya has the latest update from Lugogo.