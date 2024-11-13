Hundreds of cops deployed to 322 polling stations in Kisoro

All is set for the Kisoro District Woman MP by-election. The seat fell vacant in September, after the death of Sarah Mateke, who also doubled as the State Minister for Defence. The candidates include Forum for Democratic Change's Juliet Musanase NUP's Sultana Salim Zubedi, PPP's Aisha Chimpaye of PPP, Mable Ingabire who is contesting on the UPC ticket, and Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, an independent candidate. Hundreds of police officers have been deployed to 322 polling stations. We caught up with some of the candidates who expressed optimism to win.